Fashion takes London by storm with Preen, Topshop, Mulberry

LONDON -- London Fashion Week neared its climax Sunday with shows by Preen, Topshop, Mulberry and others taking place at many sites in the more-chic-than-usual British capital.

A fleet of Mercedes-Benz sedans is ferrying VIPs from venue to venue as buyers, bloggers and wannabes gauge each show for that elusive dash of something special and off the wall. Not to be outdone, some have arrived at shows in a polished silver Rolls-Royce.

The pace of shows is a challenge for anyone trying not to miss a thing. The Monday slate is full as well, topped by the long-anticipated Burberry show.

TOPSHOP UNIQUE DOES BREEZY BOHEMIAN

She's a bohemian soul, living in the moment -- Topshop Unique's latest offering is all about clothes that give off that carefree, freewheeling vibe.

The outfits may look thrown on and eclectic, but the look is anything but effortless. Getting the dressed down cool girl look just right requires careful layering and thought.

Staged in a basement hall in London's Tate Modern art gallery, the label's show featured models in figure-hugging, bias-cut slip dresses -- some with high slits -- that were layered under graphic sweatshirts, oversized sweaters and outdoorsy fleeces.

Elsewhere, super-short mini-skirts in high-shine primary colors and satiny, striped wide trousers were paired with sporty striped tops.

As always with Topshop, there was plenty of fun and attention-grabbing party wear, too. A huge, fluffy orange coat stood out, as well as some silver sequined dresses adorned with bright floral embroidery.