London fashion: Versus rocks on; Wickstead favors florals

LONDON -- London Fashion Week kicked it up a notch Saturday with the latest womenswear previews for fall and winter -- just as the weather in the British capital took a decidedly spring-like turn.

The second day of the fashion extravaganza featured Jasper Conran, Emilia Wickstead, Molly Goddard and others, with Italian designer Donatella Versace's Versus line closing the day in typical rock `n' roll style.

DONATELLA ROCKS ON WITH VERSUS

Donatella Versace brought her brand's rock `n' roll sensibility to London Fashion Week, closing out Saturday's shows with an ear-splitting, strobe light-filled runway show that enthralled her youthful audience.

She chose a cavernous space to present her latest Versus designs, which was dominated by all things black (with a sprinkling of burgundy and electric blue thrown in, mixed with more black.) Menswear and womenswear was mixed together, giving the show an androgynous feel.

The crowd -- which included a man dressed as a clown and several in full suffragette regalia -- sipped Prosecco patiently as the start time came, went, and faded into the distant past without any sign of action.

Model of the moment Gigi Hadid eventually opened the show, followed by male models who came out looking angry and disheveled, while the female models looked severe, with hair pulled to one side or spiky. There were a few denim outfits for men that lightened the mood, and some military-style tunics for women.

The word VERSUS was emblazoned on choker neckbands, outfits -- even on the thongs that were intentionally displayed. A nifty black and white jumpsuit for men had the brand's name displayed multiple times, and on the accompanying handbag as well.

Some pieces were fanciful, including a silver metallic sweater set off by scarlet angora, and others seemed odd, like the pointed black hats some of the men wore.

Versace clearly could do no wrong with her fans. Wearing a black mini-dress, she received thunderous applause when the show came to a close.