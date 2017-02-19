London Fashion Week opens amid Brexit uncertainties

LONDON -- Models and fashion editors descended on Britain's sunny capital from snowy New York Friday for the start of London Fashion Week, kicking off a whirlwind of catwalk shows featuring Burberry, Versus, Roksanda and dozens of other designers.

In all, the event will feature 51 catwalk shows and 31 presentations, including the latest designs from Anya Hindmarch, Mulberry, Erdem and Roland Mouret.

The first day of the fashion showcase started in a new location on the Strand in central London. Here are some highlights:

BREXIT ANXIETIES LOOM

For a change, politics took center stage as the event opened.

"Brexit" -- Britain's upcoming exit from the European Union -- and political uncertainties in the U.S. and Europe dominated opening remarks by the organizers, who urged the fashion industry to make a clear statement of unity and inclusiveness in the face of rising nationalism.

Britain's fashion leaders are concerned about how Brexit will impact trade in an industry that has grown accustomed to the easy movement of talent and goods across European borders.

"I'd like to take this opportunity ... to remind the government that retaining our competitive position isn't straightforward and we hope that you'll listen and understand our concerns and our needs when we talk to you about visas, talent, tariffs, and IP (intellectual property)," said Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council at an opening session.

PASTELS AT BORA AKSU

The London-based Turkish designer Bora Aksu dedicated his show to Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, a prominent advocate for women's rights in Britain during the suffragette movement. He said she showed a "beguiling combination of royalty and revolutionary fervor."

The collection played heavily on lilacs, blues and powdery pinks. Some of the outfits offered playful variations on Victorian themes, complete with severe, almost masculine hats, while others were completely contemporary.

The 1960s were present also, with some models braiding blue flowers into their hair and several outfits offering variation on black and white Op Art themes.

A full-length pink and pale blue dress was particularly striking, seeming to bridge several eras of fashion history in a soft, subtle vision. At its best, the show had an ethereal quality.