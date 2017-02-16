NY Fashion Week draws crowds

NEW YORK -- Philipp Plein promised something different for his first turn at New York Fashion Week and delivered with a huge crowd packed into the monolithic main branch of the public library, live music courtesy of Nas and The Kills — and Madonna turning up last minute on his front row.

Dynamic designing duo Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, meanwhile, performed a high-wire act, presenting not one but both of their fashion lines — Oscar de la Renta and Monse — simultaneously. Carolina Herrera called her show her "white shirt" moment, a celebration of her favorite garment. And Proenza Schouler said adieu to New York for now as it prepares to show in Paris.

The Plein Circus in Town

Plein, reveling in his disruptor status and usually a mainstay in Milan, didn't disappoint. Social media viral sensation Jeremy Meeks, the "hot felon," was on his runway alongside rappers and an army of people dressed as Statues of Liberty entertained his guests, along with Times Square's Naked Cowboy.

The German designer promised and delivered something different, with a hashtag rallying cry of his very own launched days in advance on Instagram: "Let's Make NYFW Great Again."

Did his giant black and silver puffer coats and luxe sportwear deliver? It was a tad hard to see the clothes from the cheap seats, but Plein the businessman is making a retail push into the U.S. market, coveting consumers here as his discerning next step.

"This dream came true for me tonight," Plein said, making the unusual move of addressing the crowd before the show after Nas performed to help get everyone all warmed up. "Even my girlfriend is here and she didn't have a seat."

The point?

"It's all about having fun," the affable Plein told the horde.

And you know what? It kinda was.

Seeing Double at Oscar de la Renta

It was a highly unique fashion show, born of highly unique circumstances.

In September, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia were named co-creative directors at Oscar de la Renta, replacing Peter Copping at the venerable luxury label. It was a return to the company where they'd both begun their careers. In the meantime, they'd launched their own fledgling label, Monse, which fast became a celebrity favorite (and Kim had worked briefly at Carolina Herrera).

On Monday evening, they pulled off the feat of showing their two, quite different lines together in one big show. It did not go entirely as planned: A huge silver curtain, meant to pull back dramatically for the de la Renta section, got stuck and stayed stubbornly put on one side.