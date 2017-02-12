Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky

Over a million visitors swarmed into Yunlin County on Saturday for the opening day of the 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival.

The county government said crowds peaked at around 6 p.m. as warmer temperatures in the afternoon prompted people to head into Huwei District, one of two venues hosting Taiwan's main Lantern Festival event.

Heavy congestion was seen on roads leading to the lantern areas.

A diverse range of eco-friendly and multicultural lanterns were on display, many with designs reflecting this year's Chinese zodiac animal: the rooster.

County government officials dismissed netizens' speculation that the festival would be extended to meet popular demand.

The event would last through Feb. 18 as planned, the officials said.

Elsewhere in the country, celebrations lit up the night sky as revelers observed Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Taipei Lantern Festival

Western Taipei was animated by a large carnival parade, with more than 1,000 people on 41 festooned floats joining a line that spanned 700 meters on downtown streets, centering in Ximending.

The festival saw performances by 65 groups escorted by 50 bikers on Harley-Davidsons.

A particularly eye-catching float was an 8-meter-tall tribute to the goddess Matsu.

Another big attraction was decorated with an elegantly designed rooster lantern measuring 8.5 meters high, 8 meters long and 3.5 meters wide.

Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival

An iconic event in northern Taiwan, the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival saw over 1,200 sky lanterns released on Saturday night at Shifen Square in New Taipei's Pingxi District.