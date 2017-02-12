Calvin Klein show delivers a message

NEW YORK -- Crunchy snow and ice greeted designers, models and fans at New York Fashion Week on Friday, a day after a snowstorm pummeled the city. What visitors got was a high-profile debut and a political message at Calvin Klein, some psychedelic designs (and more politics) from Jeremy Scott, a focus on femininity from Jason Wu, and not one but two collections by Kate Spade.

Among the day's highlights:

A Milestone for Jason Wu

It was back in 2009 that Jason Wu vaulted to prominence as the chosen designer of Michelle Obama's first inaugural gown. For good measure, he repeated the feat four years later.

This year, he's celebrating the 10th anniversary of his label, and he marked the occasion Friday with a display of wearable, elegant designs at the St. Regis Hotel that showed his talent for turning out pretty yet unfussy clothes.

The collection was focused on "the luxurious femininity at the core of the house," Wu said in the show notes. It featured soft suits and flowing dresses in fabrics like velvet, tulle, and chiffon. A shoulder-baring dress and a billowing top were both fashioned of a black gauzy material dotted with pale green velvet. Colors ranged from "lipstick reds" to "amber golds" to "juniper greens." Accents included grommets and pearls. Printed chiffons were embellished with what the label said were "thousands of crystals, blurring the line between fantasy and reality."

Among the celebrities present were film actress Diane Kruger and model-actress Amber Valletta. But the star of the front row — at least judging from the oohs and aahs coming from photographers — was Adriana Lima, the Brazilian Victoria's Secret model, in a hot pink satin dress and black leather jacket. She was photographed with the jacket on, but her later removal of said jacket was enough to get the shutters clicking again furiously.