A nation illuminated

In the olden days, celebrations for the Spring Festival (春節) ended with lighting candles and lanterns before Chinese temples and praying for a prosperous year ahead. This practice, described as the Lantern Festival (元宵節), has become one of the most beautiful rituals of Chinese culture.

This year, Lantern Festival falls on a Saturday. There will be radiant wonders and activities across Taiwan for locals and tourists alike, ranging from electrifying light shows and fireworks to lantern riddles.

Yunlin in the Spotlight

Taiwan Lantern Festival (台灣燈會), Taiwan's main Lantern Festival event, is held in a different location each year. This year's edition takes us to southwestern Taiwan in the Yunlin (雲林) townships of Huwei (虎尾) and Beigang (北港). The two venues will shine in the dark with 21 unique display sections reflecting an array of local traditions with themes "Environmental Conservation" (友善大地), "Local Roots" (燈會原鄉) and "Multiculturalism" (多元文化).

From Feb. 11 to Feb. 19, the Huwei Exhibition will play host to this year's main lantern, the 23-meter tall "Feng-Huang-Lai-Yi" (鳳凰來儀) – a rooster that honors this year's Chinese zodiac animal. Furthermore, as Huwei is hometown to Taiwanese glove puppetry, the exhibition will star two eight-meter-tall lanterns of puppets from the television hit series "Pili" (霹靂布袋戲), a popular television program that made its debut in the 1980s and has continued to this day.

At the Beigang Exhibition, a series of culturally rooted lanterns will be on display starting from Feb. 7. Its main display features a lantern that depicts a fish jumping over a gate, a literal representation of Chinese proverb "Yu-Yue-Long-Men" (魚躍龍門) that symbolizes good wishes to all.

► taiwan.net.tw/2017taiwanlantern

Lighting Up the Night in Keelung

Besides the dazzling light shows in Yunlin, another option for revelers is starting off the new lunar year with spirited carnivals, evening entertainment and fireworks in Keelung (基隆). With nearly a decade of history, the Qidu Fireworks Carnival (七堵煙火節) has gained popularity over the years for its riverside fireworks, which will begin this year on Feb. 11 at 9:30 p.m., with carnivals and entertainment starting from 3 p.m.

This year, Taiwanese singers Ian Chen (陳彥允) and Janice Yan (閻奕格) are on the roster of those who will perform at this event.

► www.klct.gov.tw/news_1.aspx?NewsID=495

Dreamy Skies in Pingxi

The spectacle of paper lanterns drifting into the night sky at the annual Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival (平溪天燈節) is an icon of Taiwan and an unforgettable moment for those who experience it.

Each year, in one of the most well-known lantern events in Taiwan, thousands of sky lanterns adorn the night sky along the stretch of railroad tracks from Jingtong TRA Station (菁桐火車站) to Pingxi TRA Station (平溪火車站).

Resembling small hot-air balloons with fire suspended in the middle, these lanterns carry written wishes up to the heavens. The joy of lighting them is not a privilege for locals but open to all visitors.

► skylantern.ntpc.gov.tw