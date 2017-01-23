Taoyuan Lantern Festival's lakeside view

In addition to the official Taiwan Lantern Festival (臺灣燈會), which is held in a new location each year, there are many celebrations across the island that use elements unique to their regions to put a special spin on the event. Located in Longtan District (龍潭區), the 2017 Taoyuan Lantern Festival (2017 桃園燈會 幸福起家) blends two of the area's most well-known features: agricultural irrigation ponds and Hakka (客家) culture.

Known as the "Thousand-pond Township" (千島之鄉) back bygone years, Taoyuan owes its agricultural development to these pond-based irrigation systems. Surpassing 10,000 at its peak, it is said that the spectacular sight of ponds glistening and reflecting sunlight could be seen from the air before landing at the international airport. Although most were destroyed as urban expansion picked up, leaving only a little over 600, there is no doubt about the significance of these ponds to the area.

Bearing this in mind, organizers have endeavored to bring this year's event to the largest existing pond — Longtan Lake (龍潭大池) — to hold Taiwan's first-ever lakeside lantern festival. From Feb. 10 to Feb. 19, a walk around the lake will allow you to see lanterns based on six themes promoting the municipality's high standard of living. During this time, there will be water shows every half an hour from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day and an additional fireworks show at the opening and closing ceremony, which are bound to be a memorable experience for locals and visitors alike.

Also, with a majority of Taoyuan's population being Hakkanese, the festival further combines the ethnic group's customs of parading down streets to spread the holiday spirit and give new year greetings. On Feb. 11 and 12, join a tour around the area with Cai Shen (財神), the God of Wealth, for an extra bit of luck in the new year.

For something old and something new, visit Taoyuan's festival to experience the Hakka spirit and lanterns from a lakeside view. ■