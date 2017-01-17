Melania falls foul of the political fashion police

NEW YORK -- She may be tall, slim and a former model, but incoming first lady Melania Trump faces a new kind of fashion police — designers refusing to dress her because of her husband's politics.

She has posed nude for GQ, modeled in Paris and graced the cover of Vogue, yet what Melania wears to the inaugural balls on Friday night could be the most important sartorial decision of her life.

"It's hard to find a great dress for this inauguration," Donald Trump told The New York Times, trying to present the event as a society sell-out, though whether that is true remains to be seen.

From Mamie Eisenhower's pink peau de soie gown to Michelle Obama's white Jason Wu confection in 2009, inaugural gowns worn by America's first ladies have wound up in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

Melania has high heels to fill. Not only is she the only first lady to come from the fashion world, she succeeds one of the most stylish and beloved first ladies of all.

Obama seduced the fashion world with her deft mix of high street favorites and high fashion, championing young and minority designers, managing to look both relatable and effortlessly chic at the same time.

It remains unclear what path Melania will take. Years ago, she said she would like to be a "traditional" first lady like Jackie Kennedy — famed for her timeless elegance and love of French as well as American fashion.

But she comes into the role at a time when an unprecedented number of designers are saying she simply isn't their style or urging each other not to dress her because of her husband's insult-dishing, divisive campaign.

Sophie Theallet was the first.