'Cutting Clouds' with SHIATZY CHEN

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Most of the time, life takes us by surprise at the moments least expected, allowing us to discover the greatest beauty in even the most mundane details. On a trip to Barcelona last year, Shiatzy Chen (王陳彩霞), designer and founder of Taiwan luxury brand SHIATZY CHEN (夏姿 · 陳), was left awestruck by the elaborate architecture of the Sagrada Família and fascinated in particular by the colorful beams of light filtered into the cathedral through stained-glass windows.

Clouds, sky-high windows, geometric patterns of the stained glass and other elements of Gaudi's masterpiece come together SHIATZY CHEN's 2017 Spring-Summer Collection: "The Cutting Clouds Collection" (引光裁雲系列).

Cloudy Dreams

Known for its expertise in blending elements of Eastern and Western cultures and nature with historical buildings, the concepts of windows and light are woven into this season's designs.

Starting out with the imagery of traveling, Chen captures the essence of glistening sunlight using pleats with a mirror-like effect and then evokes visual richness of clouds with bubbly waves of jacquard fabric. To create these distinct designs, the brand devotes extra effort each season to developing new types of textiles with a fabric designer from France. These inventions include that jacquard fabric, which mimics clouds to go with the silver lining from swishing skirt folds as models walk down the runway.

After the debut of billowing clouds, delicate lace embroidery window frames on windbreaker jackets present the concept of the Sagrada Família cathedral with an oriental twist, featuring accents that represent windows found in traditional Chinese buildings.

Delving into Details

Carrying the 2017 Pantone colors of the year — Lapis Blue, Island Paradise, Greenery and Primrose Yellow — prints and patterns of the stained glass are applied to designs on everything from fabrics to accessories. Whether on long flowing dresses, drape earrings, necklaces or stiletto slippers, the bold combination of colors and shapes elicit the amazement that Chen had experienced when looking at magnificent architecture.

Bringing together all core elements, the stunning silhouette of the cathedral takes the form of a floor-length dress in floral vine prints, adorned with a high-rise Chinese collar that is one of the three signature designs of SHIATZY CHEN. The other two of the three key features — jade bracelets and elaborate embroidery — can be found in the line of handbags.

In "The Cutting Clouds Collection," SHIATZY CHEN has truly captured the soul of the Sagrada Família — which was completed through a slow and meticulous process — and allows its grandeur and intricate details to truly shine through in the form of fashion. ■