New Year's celebration to light up the nation

It is now less than a week before the world says goodbye to 2016 and counts down to the new year. Have you decided how you'll be spending the last few moments of 2016? If not, here's a roundup of some of the best spectacles around the island.

Taipei

Reigning as the No. 1 spot to spend New Year's, the area surrounding Taipei 101 (台北101) and Taipei City Hall (臺北市政府) will offer an array of electrifying live performances capped off by a world-renowned fireworks show from the top of Taiwan's tallest skyscraper. The 2017 Taipei New Year's Eve Countdown Party (臺北最High新年城) is from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017 in Xinyi District (信義區), Taipei.

That's not all. There will be an extensive selection of luscious dining at restaurants, pubs and lounges in the area. Just Grill (Just Grill牛排館) at Eslite Xinyi (信義誠品) invites you to enjoy its surf-and-turf feast, famed fresh salad and dessert bar and free-flowing select vineyard wines in its NYE party (跨年趴), against a backdrop of fireworks in close proximity.

► 2017.newyear.taipei

Taichung

Taichung: the city of sports and beautiful terraces. In keeping with that concept, the Taichung City Government (臺中市政府) has arranged for 2017 Taichung Happy New Year Party (2017花Young台中) to unfold simultaneously at two venues: Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium (洲際棒球場) and Lihpaoland (麗寶樂園), in Beitun District (北屯區) and Houli District (后里區), respectively.

Both venues will provide live entertainment by a star-studded group of singers and dancers and specially choreographed flower-themed fireworks between 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 1 a.m. The baseball stadium offers a vast field of grass and seating for 20,000; Lihpaoland, a theme park with Taiwan's tallest Ferris wheel, offers thrills and joy leading up to the main event.

► events.ctitv.com.tw/2017newyear

Kaohsiung

Welcome the new year with style at the stroke of midnight in Kaohsiung. The port city is home to two of the most famous celebrations in Taiwan, one at Time Avenue (時代大道) in front of Kaohsiung's Dream Mall (統一夢時代購物中心) and the other at E-DA World (義大世界).

This year, E-Da World will host the longest-lasting fireworks in Taiwan, a show that clocks in at 999 seconds. ■

► www.lovesharing2017.com

► www.edaworld.com.tw/2017