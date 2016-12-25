News
December, 25, 2016

Carolina Herrera sues rival Oscar de la Renta

AP
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Upscale fashion company Carolina Herrera is suing rival Oscar de la Renta and a star designer in a New York City breach-of-contract case.

Lawyers for Herrera asked a state Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Tuesday to stop designer Laura Kim from working for its competitor. They also seek unspecified damages.

Herrera's lawsuit claims Kim agreed to a six-month noncompete clause when she was hired as a US$450,000-per-year senior vice president in January. It says the "uniquely qualified" designer then put together the fashion house's most successful collection ever.

