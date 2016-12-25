|
International Edition
Sunday
December, 25, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Carolina Herrera sues rival Oscar de la Renta
AP
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Upscale fashion company Carolina Herrera is suing rival Oscar de la Renta and a star designer in a New York City breach-of-contract case.
Lawyers for Herrera asked a state Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Tuesday to stop designer Laura Kim from working for its competitor. They also seek unspecified damages.
Herrera's lawsuit claims Kim agreed to a six-month noncompete clause when she was hired as a US$450,000-per-year senior vice president in January. It says the "uniquely qualified" designer then put together the fashion house's most successful collection ever.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Overheated Arctic sign of climate change 'vicious circle'
2
UK pensioner returns library book... 63 years late
3
Technology startups target financial services
4
For an Egyptian author, examining torture is her mission
5
Designers breathe new life into China's folk crafts
6
Beijing authorities urge schoolchildren to remain indoors
7
Website tells users if they're living on dangerous ground
8
Facebook gets serious in fight against fake news
9
Smog chokes Chinese cities, grounding flights
10
Designer Tom Ford: Melania Trump 'not necessarily my image'