34 injured, flights cancelled as typhoon batters Hong Kong

34 people were injured, hundreds of flights were cancelled and the markets closed as Hong Kong felt the effects of Typhoon Hato on Wednesday.

A total of 450 flights cancelled, and there were four reports of serious flooding across the territory, a government spokeswoman said.

Videos of housing estates flooded by storm surges, uprooted trees and a gondola crashing into a building are making the rounds on social media.

"Hato is now closest to the territory, skirting around 60 kilometres to the south of Hong Kong. Hurricane force winds are affecting the southern part of Hong Kong," Hong Kong Observatory said in a statement.

Hong Kong is facing one of the most serious storms to come through in the last five years, with the Observatory raising the storm warning to the highest level Wednesday morning.

The warning is expected to remain in force for a few more hours.

Members of the public have been urged to stay where they are if they are safe and "be prepared for destructive winds, possible flooding and landslip," the Observatory said.

Markets will remain closed all day.