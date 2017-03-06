Bringing water to Kenya's drought-stricken wildlife

VOI, Kenya -- In a wildlife sanctuary in southern Kenya the relentless sun has bleached savannah grasses and dried up rivers, turning water holes first into muddy pits and now, dust bowls.

Herds of elephant, buffalo and zebra have gathered near one of the holes, where for six months, pea farmer Patrick Mwalua has been delivering water to them in a rented blue truck.

After the rains failed for the third time in November, Mwalua was so distressed by the obviously weak and thirsty animals that he began seeking donations to bring water to the Taita Hills sanctuary.

The 41-year-old was haunted by the memory of a 2009 drought, which the International Fund for Animal Welfare estimates led to the loss of 40 percent of the animals in the neighboring Tsavo West National Park.

"It was so sad. I saw it myself and I felt very bad and I said this thing should never happen again," he told AFP.

Over his lifetime, Mwalua has seen the climate change drastically, with droughts causing chronic water shortages and increased conflict between villagers and wildlife.

Thirsty elephants — which can drink up to 190 liters of water in one sitting — have in recent months carried out often deadly raids on villages in search of water.

To the majority of locals struggling to survive the failure of their crops, these wildlife neighbors are little more than a menace and competition for land and resources.

'The animals come running'

However Mwalua believes it is crucial to protect the wildlife, arguing "we are the voice of the animals."

He reached out to foreigners, who had participated in a conservation program he runs, to ask for donations to pay for the US$250 truckloads of water.

At first, he would pour it into natural water holes but quickly realized that much was soaked up by the baking earth, so turned instead to a cement hole near a tourist lodge.