Pretty in pink
AP  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
AP -- Tulip Magnolia trees bloom in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28. Crocuses, cherry trees, magnolia trees are blooming several weeks early because of an unusually warm February. Some climate experts say it looks like, because of an assist from global warming, spring has sprung what may be record early this year in about half the nation.
