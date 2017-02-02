News
King of the zoo: liger cub Tsar is Russia hit
AFP  February 2, 2017, 10:25 pm TWN
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- His name is fit for a king, and he's being treated like one: Tsar the liger cub, born from an extremely rare lion-tiger romance, is proving a hit for a travelling Russian zoo.

Stretched out in the zoo director's van, the stripy Tsar — whose name is a throwback to the Russian emperors of centuries past — impatiently awaits his milk bottle.

"We don't leave him in a cage — it's too cold outside," said zoo chief Erik Airapetyan. "We keep him here with us — he even sleeps in our bed."

With the tawny fur of a lion cub but covered in black stripes, Tsar was born on Nov. 11 while the zoo was on tour in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don region.

Airapetyan and colleagues are feeding him with goat's milk, and so far, he drinks about a liter a day.

His mother Princess, the zoo's only tigress, had a difficult birth and has been unable to suckle him. She has given birth to a total of three liger cubs, but only Tsar has survived, according to Airapetyan.

"Hybrids like this are extremely rare — and generally they are weaker than lion cubs or ordinary young tigers," explained Dmitry Miloserdov, a researcher at Moscow's Darwin Museum of natural history.

"But if you take good care of them, they can grow up and live a long time," he told AFP, adding however that male ligers are born sterile.

Mindful that Tsar's survival is against the odds, the zoo is catering to his every whim: he has an unlimited milk supply, sleeps 16 hours a day, and plays whenever he wants.

