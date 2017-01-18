A new generation of artists

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Sometimes it's hard to choose. In a sea of some of Taiwan's best artistic talent, it can be extremely difficult to select only one to present to the public. That's why every year, the Taipei Arts Awards (臺北美術獎) provides a platform for many artists to display their finest pieces.

These eclectic showcases organized by the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM, 臺北市立美術館) have been acclaimed as some of Taiwan's most prodigious group exhibitions.

According to TFAM Director Lin Ping (林平), the Taipei Arts Awards isn't meant to be a contest but to recognize great works in Taiwan's contemporary art scene. It seeks to encourage the appreciation of local talent and creativity, as well as the exploration and discussion of the insights inspired by art.

Compared to the previous year, the 2016 Taipei Arts Awards received 130 more works of art for a total of 388. These submissions went through a rigorous selection process that narrowed the field to 12 finalists.

Tang Jo-Hung (黨若洪) was named the winner of the 2016 Taipei Arts Awards award. Through his "Searching for the Origin — Little God" (尋源問道 — 小神仙), Tang delves into the depths of the Taiwan's mountainous cultures, a distinct realm of Taiwan's contemporary art culture.

This year, for the first time, the Taipei Arts Awards invited the public to weigh in on the selection process and recognized one of the 12 finalists with the People's Choice Award (人氣獎).

Chen I-Chun (陳依純) won the first People's Choice Award with video art featuring an archaeologist from another planet observing human extinction that was possibly caused by manmade incidents. ■

► Works by the 12 finalists of the 2016 Taipei Arts Awards are on display until March 19 in an exhibition at Gallery D, E and F at B1 of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum.