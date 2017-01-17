The hidden cost of the fish on your table

PARIS -- That smoked salmon you bought for the New Year's festivities has a story to tell.

The salmon may have been raised in Scotland — but it probably began life as roe in Norway.

Harvested at a coastal farm, the fish may have been sent to Poland to be smoked.

It may even have traveled halfway around the world to China to be sliced.

It eventually arrived, wrapped in that tempting package, in your supermarket.

Globalization has changed the world in many ways, but fish farming is one of the starkest examples of its benefits and hidden costs.

The nexus of the world fish-farming trade is China — the biggest exporter of fish products, the biggest producer of farmed fish and a major importer as well.

With battalions of lost-cost workers, linked to markets by a network of ocean-going refrigerated ships, China is the go-to place for labor-intensive fish processing.

In just a few clicks on Alibaba, the Chinese online trading hub, you can buy 3 tons of Norwegian filleted mackerel shipped from the port city of Qingdao for delivery within 45 days.

"There is a significant amount of bulk frozen fish sent to China just for filleting," said a source from an association of importers in an EU country.

"The temperature of the fish is brought up to enable the filleting but the fish are not completely defrosted."

The practice has helped transform the Chinese coastal provinces of Liaoning and Shandong into global centers for fish processing.

But globalized fish farming leaves a mighty carbon footprint and has other impacts, many of which are unseen for the consumer.

A False Iconic Image

Don Staniford, an activist and director of the Global Alliance Against Industrial Aquaculture, called the fish industry's production and transportation chain "madness."

"The iconic image of Scottish salmon — a wild salmon leaping out of the river — has gone. The Scottish salmon farming industry is dominated, 60-70 percent, by Norwegian companies," he said.

The biggest such company, Marine Harvest, is the world's largest producer of Atlantic salmon, some 420,000 tons in 2015.

Scottish salmon farms import eggs from Norway, the fish food from Chile and then send the fish to Poland — "because it's cheaper" — for smoking, said Staniford.

"Consumers don't realize that cheap supermarket salmon comes with a huge social and environment cost," he added.

One such problem is that integrated markets, with the free flow of fish and fish products across borders, may spread disease and new bugs.

Antibiotic-resistant diseases or parasites such as sea lice require bulk slaughter on giant fish farms, pushing up prices.

Chile, the world's second-largest producer behind Norway, suffered the ravages of an algae bloom in early 2016, resulting in high mortality, reducing its expected production by 30 percent.

Despite such setbacks, the economic potential remains enormous.