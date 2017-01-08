Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday, causing at least five deaths, closing roads and resulting in traffic accidents, travel delays and medical evacuations.

In Poland, the cold snap caused five deaths in 24 hours. Three people died from hypothermia while two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by malfunctioning heaters they used when the cold weather set in, the government Security Center said Friday.

In Romania, one of the worst affected areas, authorities said main highways in the south and east were made impassable due to the heavy snow. More than 40 trains were not running due to snow on the track.

Senior emergency situations official Raed Arafat said authorities evacuated 622 people who needed dialysis and 126 pregnant women.

Serbia's state television reported that 17 people, including six children, were injured in a pileup caused by the wintry weather on the outskirts of the southern city of Nis.

Heavy snow and strong winds disrupted traffic in southern Serbia and snow piled up to two-meters high, closing several roads. Local official Dragan Dimitrijevic said emergency crews were "helpless against the wind."

"New piles form almost immediately after we clear up," he said.

Turkey's national carrier, Turkish Airlines, canceled 192 domestic and international flights that were scheduled for Saturday after heavy snow, icy conditions and strong winds were forecast for Istanbul.

Bulgarian authorities said some 650 villages across the country were without electricity due to high winds and heavy snow, while the national road service said that snow plows were unable to operate due to the conditions.