'Blackfish' orca dies

In a March 7, 2011 photo, Kelly Flaherty Clark, director of animal training at SeaWorld Orlando, works with killer whale Tilikum during a training session at the theme park's Shamu Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Tilikum, the killer whale linked to the deaths of three people and made famous by the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" — which criticized the captivity of orcas — died Friday, according to SeaWorld. One of SeaWorld's most prominent orcas, Tilikum had been fighting a bacterial lung infection since March when he died at the marine theme park in Orlando. SeaWorld noted that Tilikum, at approximately 36 years old, was near the upper end of the average life expectancy for a killer whale.