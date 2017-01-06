News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

January, 6, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Harmful air quality continues pall over western half of Taiwan

The China Post news staff
January 6, 2017, 11:43 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is urging residents to don surgical masks while traveling outdoors in Greater Taipei and the western half of Taiwan Friday, as poor air quality continues into a second day.

"Red alert" indicators for harmful air were registered at 8 a.m. for Greater Taipei's Linkou, Xinzhuang, Banqiao, Yonghe and Guting districts, as well as for Xiaogang and Qianzheng in Kaohsiung.

The EPA, citing the impact of "poor atmospheric diffusion conditions" as the cause of the continuing smog, said that outside of Greater Taipei, the air quality was harmful to those with allergic conditions in Central Taiwan and on the outlying island of Kinmen.

Air quality was also "unhealthy for all groups" in Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan, it said.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search