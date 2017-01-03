Austerity bites for Cyprus' stray cat population

PAPHOS, Cyprus -- Legend has it that a Roman empress first brought cats to Cyprus to do battle with poisonous snakes, but centuries later it's the island's financial crisis that has sparked a population boom.

Some 1,700 years after Empress Helena shipped the whiskered hunters over to the Mediterranean country, animal lovers are battling to care for a soaring stray cat population after austerity measures caused cuts to a state sterilization program.

An unsterilized female cat can have up to eight kittens a year, which has left volunteers, some of whom are struggling financially themselves, grappling to provide food to an increasing number of meowing mouths.

At a shelter in the hills behind the seaside resort of Paphos, British volunteers say they spend around 2,100 donated euros (US$2,200) a month feeding their feline orphans.

The Tala Monastery Cat Park closed after reaching full capacity this autumn but still kittens were being left in the parking lot outside, its founder Dawn Foote said.

"Something has got to change. Come another two years, we won't be able to do this," Foote said as she swept between rows of cat beds.

Thousands of jobs were axed and salaries slashed in Cyprus as part of austerity measures in the fallout of the 2008 global economic crisis, with tens of thousands of people left depending on food handouts.

In 2011, the state also ended a program of 50,000 euros a year to sterilize around 1,700 cats across the island, said Dinos Agiomamitis, who heads an association that helps felines.

'Kittens left behind'

"These last five years, they didn't operate (on) these 1,700 cats." Imagine "how many kittens they left behind. Thousands! And now we're rushing to cover this," said the head of Cat PAWS Cyprus.

To help control a population of hundreds of thousands of strays, the association offers those feeding them discount vouchers for sterilization from partner vets.

But Agiomamitis also helps catch unsterilized cats for the Nicosia municipality, one of just a few in Cyprus with a small budget for the operation.

Under the orange trees of a private driveway, an elegant black-and-white cat cautiously sniffed a spoonful of tinned meat at the mouth of a long metal cage.

"If you're feeding 10 cats in your neighborhood and don't decide to sterilize them, very soon you will have a big number," said Agiomamitis, who waited patiently nearby for the cat to take the bait.