Good luck, little one
AFP
December 30, 2016, 12:03 am TWN
An undated handout picture released by Chester Zoo on Thursday, Dec. 29 shows a rare Rothschild's giraffe calf, born on Boxing Day at Chester Zoo, in northwest England. The 6-foot-tall youngster, which is yet to be sexed or named, arrived to first-time mom Tula at around 7 a.m. on the day after Christmas. Rothschild's giraffes are one of the world's most at risk species and less than 1,600 now remain in the wild, so the new arrival is an important boost to numbers.
