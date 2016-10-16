What the new pact means

JOHANNESBURG -- Experts say cutting hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, is the fastest way to reduce global warming. The United States, the world's second-worst polluter, is among the countries that want to quickly phase out the use of HFCs, and now it is bound to take the earliest action, starting by 2019. Here's a look at what it all means.

How we got here

In 1987, countries alarmed by the discovery of a huge hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica signed the Montreal Protocol to eventually end the use of chlorofluorocarbons, which at the time were used in refrigerators and aerosols such as hair spray. HFCs were introduced to replace them, and scientists realized only later that while they don't harm the ozone layer, they have a strong effect on global warming. HFCs, which are used in air conditioners, refrigerators and insulating foams, have become the latest target as the world tries to reduce global warming.

Who wanted what — and when

The U.N. Environment Program has said that reducing HFCs under an extension of the Montreal Protocol could reduce global warming by a half-degree Celsius by the end of this century. Environmental groups came into the global meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, saying the step was essential to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which was reached last year.

A sleepless night and a deal

Not long after midnight Saturday, environmental groups said a deal had taken shape, but it took hours for countries to haggle every piece into place. The new pact caps and reduces the use of HFCs in a gradual process. It begins by 2019 with action by developed countries including the United States. More than 100 developing countries, including China, will start taking action by 2024. A small group of countries including India, secured a later start in 2028.