Worth a pretty penny

This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows a glass U.S. penny. Faced with a copper shortage at the beginning of World War II, the U.S. Mint authorized experiments to make pennies from other metals, plastic and rubber. A Tennessee company made some from glass and failed so spectacularly that only one known unbroken penny remains — and it is scheduled to be auctioned Thursday. Another broken piece is also known to exist. The Fort Lauderdale-based Heritage Auctions will conduct in-person and online bidding for the coin that it hopes will exceed US$30,000.