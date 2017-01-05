News
Worth a pretty penny

AP
January 5, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows a glass U.S. penny. Faced with a copper shortage at the beginning of World War II, the U.S. Mint authorized experiments to make pennies from other metals, plastic and rubber. A Tennessee company made some from glass and failed so spectacularly that only one known unbroken penny remains — and it is scheduled to be auctioned Thursday. Another broken piece is also known to exist. The Fort Lauderdale-based Heritage Auctions will conduct in-person and online bidding for the coin that it hopes will exceed US$30,000.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

