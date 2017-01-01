Always mangle Korean names? It might not be your fault

SEOUL -- Impeached President Park Geun-hye's surname is "Park," right? Nope. In Korean it's closer to "Bahk." Park's allegedly corrupt confidante, Choi Soon-sil, pronounces her name more like "Chwey" than the way it's rendered in English. And Samsung's ailing chairman, Lee Kun-hee? That English "Lee" is more like "Yi" or "Ii" in Korean.

There is a gulf, often a wide one, between the way Koreans write their names in English and the way they actually sound.

Even the ubiquitous "Kim" -- the moniker of beloved South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un -- belies: It's pronounced "Ghim" in Korean.

While the flubs of foreigners who take the Romanized spellings literally cause smirks for the bilingual, the mispronunciations can also create confusion and embarrassment among visiting politicians, tourists and business people.

The disputed reasons behind the discrepancies are linked to a complex mix of history, American influence, herd mentality and individual quirks.

Here's a brief look:

THE HISTORY

South Korea's guidelines for converting the Korean language into the Roman alphabet were last revised in 2000 to try to get road signs, places, internet domain names, guidebooks and surnames closer to their actual Korean pronunciations.

When those rules are applied to surnames, "Lee" should be "I" (pronounced "Ii"), "Kim" should be "Gim," "Park" should be "Bak" and "Choi" should be "Choe." But because people can decide how to spell their own names, many simply go with the way everyone else does it, which means they follow what their families have favored for generations.

So Kim, Park and Lee still dominate.

Experts differ about the origins of these English spellings of Korean surnames.

Some think that when South Korea was briefly under U.S. military rule following the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial occupation, Americans chose existing English names or words -- such as Kim, Lee and Park -- for Korean pronunciations that sounded similar. Others say it was South Koreans who started borrowing those recognizable English words.

When there wasn't any easy match in English, South Koreans simply settled for spellings that "felt O.K.," according to Brother Anthony of Taize, a British-born scholar and prolific translator of Korean literature.

The spellings of some names are linked to a 1939 Romanization system invented by two Americans that was widely used before the 2000 revision.

Isolated, proud Pyongyang uses a variant of the old system. "Kim" is the same in both Koreas, but the southern "Lee" and "Park" are "Ri and "Pak" in the North.