December, 31, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
Fancy watching the 101 fireworks with a slightly smaller crowd? Look here

The China Post news staff
December 31, 2016, 12:28 pm TWN
TAIPEI -- 2017 is upon us — here is a breakdown of places where you can enjoy the Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks while avoiding the Xinyi shopping area mosh pit.

Here in the capital, the city's public works department has set aside 18 alternative spots and four riverside parks for viewing the spectacle.

These include numerous vistas located on the trails of Xinyi District's Elephant Mountain and Tiger Mountain as well as along Wenshan District's Flying Dragon trail.

Rainbow Riverside Park (right-side embankment) is a favorite for viewing the fireworks from the Keelung River.

For a vantage point at Neihu's Mirimar department store, we suggest setting up in Meiti Riverside Park (left-side embankment).

For more detailed information, visit the Public Works Department website: https://goo.gl/JC2bkb (in Chinese).

We wish you a wonderful and safe start to 2017!

