|
International Edition
Sunday
March, 12, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Trump picks former agency official to head FDA
|
AP March 12, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
|
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that has chosen a conservative doctor-turned-pundit with deep ties to Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry to lead the powerful Food and Drug Administration.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb would be tasked with Trump's goal of cutting red tape at the FDA, which regulates everything from pharmaceuticals to seafood to electronic cigarettes. Trump has called the FDA's drug approval process "slow and burdensome" despite changes to speed reviews, particularly of cutting-edge products.
Gottlieb, 44, is no stranger to the FDA — he served as a deputy commissioner under President George W. Bush. While he has frequently criticized the FDA for unnecessary regulations and urged changes to get safe and effective drugs onto the market faster, he generally has supported its overall mission.
A Senate vote is required before Gottlieb can take over as head of the agency.
Since leaving the FDA in 2007, Gottlieb has served as a board member or adviser to at least nine pharmaceutical or medical technology companies, according to his LinkedIn profile. Gottlieb is a consultant to GlaxoSmithKline's product investment board; a managing director at T.R. Winston & Company merchant bank, which specializes in health care; and a clinical assistant professor at New York University School of Medicine. He also is a policy adviser to the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship.
There are likely to be questions at his Senate confirmation hearing about how those ties might affect his decisions at the FDA.
Federal ethics rules do not require government officials to sell off their investments, but they must recuse themselves from matters that would affect those investments. As part of the federal vetting process, FDA nominees typically disclose and sell stocks, funds and other investments that could pose a financial conflict of interest.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
Trump backs 'One China' policy in call with Xi
3
Titanic' actor Bill Paxton has died: family representatives
4
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
5
Accountants in Oscar mistake off the show
6
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
7
New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987
8
Philippines protests 'Madam Secretary' portrayal of leader
9
China's Recon buys $100M majority stake in Millennium Films
10
New York Times to broadcast 'truth' ad during Academy Awards