FARC's women rebels plan for life after war

SAN JOSE DE ORIENTE, Colombia -- With their rifles, green fatigues and black rubber boots, the women fighters of the FARC rebel force have become one of the international faces of Colombia's civil war.

Soon the photographs that have fascinated world media will be for the history books.

Thousands of them are preparing to lay down their guns and return to civilian life.

After more than half a century of conflict, the FARC's disarmament is due to be completed by May under a peace deal with the Colombian government.

They have plenty of plans for what to turn to afterwards, other than rifles.

Back to School

Manuela Canaveral, 22, hopes to go back to school.

Having led civil protests while in high school, she dropped out after receiving threats from right-wing paramilitaries, one of numerous sides in the conflict.

She joined the FARC at 15, she says, "to protect my life."

As part of its campaign for rural land rights the communist rebel group has killed and kidnapped.

But for Canaveral, membership in the group afforded her freedom as well as protection.

"As a guerrilla I learned that we can wear our hair short and it doesn't make us any less women," she said.

"We have even more chance of making it than men, because we can do several things at once," she laughs.

'Mother of a Guerrilla'

She works on the FARC's radio station, broadcasting tunes such as "Mother of a Guerrilla."

"This one is for all the mothers in Colombia," she says into the microphone, sitting under the camouflaged tarpaulin that covers the station's makeshift studio.