News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Wednesday

March, 8, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

FARC's women rebels plan for life after war
By Florence Panoussian, AFP  March 8, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
SAN JOSE DE ORIENTE, Colombia -- With their rifles, green fatigues and black rubber boots, the women fighters of the FARC rebel force have become one of the international faces of Colombia's civil war.

Soon the photographs that have fascinated world media will be for the history books.

Thousands of them are preparing to lay down their guns and return to civilian life.

After more than half a century of conflict, the FARC's disarmament is due to be completed by May under a peace deal with the Colombian government.

They have plenty of plans for what to turn to afterwards, other than rifles.

Back to School

Manuela Canaveral, 22, hopes to go back to school.

Having led civil protests while in high school, she dropped out after receiving threats from right-wing paramilitaries, one of numerous sides in the conflict.

She joined the FARC at 15, she says, "to protect my life."

As part of its campaign for rural land rights the communist rebel group has killed and kidnapped.

But for Canaveral, membership in the group afforded her freedom as well as protection.

"As a guerrilla I learned that we can wear our hair short and it doesn't make us any less women," she said.

"We have even more chance of making it than men, because we can do several things at once," she laughs.

'Mother of a Guerrilla'

She works on the FARC's radio station, broadcasting tunes such as "Mother of a Guerrilla."

"This one is for all the mothers in Colombia," she says into the microphone, sitting under the camouflaged tarpaulin that covers the station's makeshift studio.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search