Mormons launch online college program

SALT LAKE CITY -- In a nod to its increasingly global membership, the Mormon church said Monday it will bolster the organizational structure and appoint a leader for a worldwide online higher education program that has expanded to 50 countries since it started eight years ago at a church university in Idaho.

High-ranking church leader Dieter Uchtdorf announced the formal launch of BYU-Pathway Worldwide during a news conference in Salt Lake City at headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He said Clark Gilbert will transition from his current role as president at Brigham Young University-Idaho to oversee the program.

The courses, all in English, combine academic and religious education and are designed to give church members low-cost opportunities to earn higher education degrees, whether they live in the U.S. or in other countries, said Uchtdorf, a member the religion's highest governing body called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The certificate programs offered will be tailored to meet the economic needs of each country, with many focusing on business, health care and information technology, said Kim B. Clark, the religion's education commissioner. They stack on top of each other to allow students to earn higher degrees in incremental steps.

The program is another educational layer for a religion that already has BYU in Provo, Utah; BYU-Hawaii in Laie on the island of Oahu; and BYU-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho.

"This will bless the entire church," Gilbert said. "You will not have to come to Rexburg or Provo to Laie or Salt Lake to access a spiritual education."

More than half of the religion's 15.6 million members live in countries outside the United States. Membership growth is driven by a missionary force of young men and women who proselytize around the world.

About 57,000 students have participated in the church's higher education program since it launched in 2009. It has grown from three pilot sites to about 500.

Program rates will be adjusted for each country's economy. For example, it costs US$69 per credit hour in the U.S. In Ghana, it will cost US$10 per credit hour.