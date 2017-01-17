Trump unleashes broadsides, Europe hits back

BRUSSELS -- Top European officials hit back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday after he branded the NATO alliance "obsolete" and lashed out at a key nuclear deal with Iran.

In a hard-hitting interview with two major European newspapers, Trump unleashed a volley of verbal attacks on Europe, dubbing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's refugee policy "catastrophic" and hailing Britain's decision to leave the EU.

But the EU's foreign policy supremo led the European response, insisting the bloc would stand by the nuclear accord, described by Trump as "one of the dumbest deals I have ever seen."

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Federica Mogherini said the deal was "proof that diplomacy works and delivers."

"The European Union will continue to work for the respect and implementation of this extremely important deal, most of all for our security," she said.

Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson also defended the deal, saying it had "great merit" and "we want to keep it going."

'Bedrock' of European Security

Germany's top diplomat Frank-Walter Steinmeier acknowledged NATO "concern" over Trump's remarks about the U.S.-led alliance.

"This is in contradiction with what the American defense minister said in his hearing in Washington only some days ago and we have to see what will be the consequences for American policy," Steinmeier told reporters.

In comments set to cause further consternation among eastern European NATO countries nervous about Moscow following Russia's annexation of Crimea and involvement in Ukraine, Trump slammed NATO as "obsolete."

"I said a long time ago that NATO had problems," Trump told The Times of London and Bild, Germany's biggest-selling daily, just days ahead of his inauguration Friday.

"Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago," he said.

"Number two, the countries aren't paying what they're supposed to pay."

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would think twice about helping NATO allies if the United States were not "reasonably reimbursed" for the costs of defending them.

After Trump's victory, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had been a bedrock of transatlantic security for "almost 70 years" and was especially needed at a time of new challenges.

Spending has been a common source of friction within the 28-nation alliance over recent years.

The core military contributor to the alliance is the United States, which accounts for about 70 percent of spending.

In 2014, stung into action by Russia's intervention in Ukraine and upheaval in the Middle East and North Africa, NATO leaders agreed to reverse years of cuts and spend the equivalent of 2 percent of economic output on defense.