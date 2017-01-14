Kerry begins farewell tour with final push in increasingly tense Asia

HANOI -- U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry began his farewell tour in Vietnam Friday, giving a final push for Washington's so-called Asia pivot before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next week.

Vietnam has been at the center of outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama's Asia embrace, marked by the lifting of a wartime-era arms embargo, major growth in trade and the signing of the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact.

Trump, whose tirades against the costs of globalization to American workers helped propel him to office, has vowed to scrap the TPP on his first day in charge.

But analysts say ties are unlikely to crumble despite uncertainty over the incoming leader's Asia strategy.

Kerry's visit to Vietnam, his fourth trip to the communist country as America's top diplomat, is both political and deeply personal.

The former naval officer won a Silver Star for his service during the Vietnam War after beaching his patrol boat and storming ashore to shoot dead a Viet Cong ambusher in Ca Mau province in 1969.

Kerry later came to see the war as a mistake and after his return from combat campaigned for peace.

"I'm delighted to be back in Vietnam where we are developing still a growing relationship," Kerry said during a Friday meeting with acting foreign minister Bui Thanh Son and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

"There have been a lot of steps forward but there are still some challenges as you know," he said, after a reporter asked him about Vietnam's patchy human rights record.

The communist country routinely jails dissidents and government critics.

After official meetings in Hanoi, Kerry flies to Ho Chi Minh City later Friday.

On Saturday, he heads to the Bay Hap river in Ca Mau on Saturday to revisit the site of his 1969 ambush.

Trade Alliance

The relationship between the two countries has transformed since the painful and bloody war era.

The United States is Vietnam's top export market and trade between the pair has tripled in recent years, along with a major boost in U.S. investments in the manufacturing hub.

Obama's administration has made Asia — home to some of the world's fastest growing economies — a priority as counterbalance to Chinese power.