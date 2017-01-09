Taiwanese companies, COMPUTEX featured in Las Vegas tech convention

By James Lo -- Taiwanese companies and COMPUTEX were heavily featured in the CES this year, with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) showcasing two cutting edge technologies.

Organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in Las Vegas, CES 2017 was a three-day trade show that ended on Sunday.

This year, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) led 188 Taiwanese companies to participate in the event, whose attendance were met with praise.

According to the executive vice president of TAITRA, Walter Yeh (葉明水), thirteen companies and their accumulated 42 products caught the attention of many international attendees.

He said that companies and their products had all received local accolades previously, which had contributed to the recognition the items garnered at the international trade show.

Yeh said that several large international corporations were intrigued enough by the products that they actively submitting inquiries.

Specifically, the technologies of local company Thunder Tiger (雷虎科技) and government-sponsored ITRI attracted a large amount of attention.

Thunder Tiger showcased their most advanced drone technology, displaying 4G applicable innovations such as the 4G Aerial Drone, the 4G Underwater Drone, driverless vehicle and pilotless agricultural aerial vehicle.

ITRI also presented two cutting edge technologies, which are the "Intelligent Vision System" and an ICT Solution which enables remote control over LTE-connected drones for fleet management.

The "Intelligent Vision System" is ITRI's advancement that grants robots and other machineries the abilities to recognize the visual world and then act upon such information, as well as learn from it.

Before the official opening of CES 2017 in Jan. 5, TAITRA organized the Innovations on Taiwan ICT Industry press conference, where Yeh actively promoted COMPUTEX and gave international media a glimpse of the Taiwanese products that were shown at the event.