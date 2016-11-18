McConnell to stay on as Senate majority leader

WASHINGTON--Senate Republicans re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday to be majority leader next year while Democrats picked Chuck Schumer to lead them, setting the chief actors as the chamber prepares for an agenda that will be dominated by Donald Trump and the GOP.

McConnell, 74, is a discreet but deadly master of the Senate's legislative chess game. His role will be to steer GOP bills to the desk of a president whose name he barely spoke during a tumultuous campaign in which many Republicans viewed Trump and his incendiary comments on Muslims, veterans and others as political poison.

"It's time to accept the results of the election, to lower the tone and to see what we can do together to make progress for the country," McConnell, from Kentucky, told reporters Wednesday.

A Virtual Lock

As Senate minority leader, Schumer will assume his weakened party's most powerful remaining post as it struggles to define its role in a Republican-dominated government.

The New Yorker's ascension from his No. 3 spot has been a virtual lock since last year, when he quickly cemented votes for the top job after current Minority Leader Harry Reid, Democrat Nevada, announced he'd retire. Most of each party's leaders will remain in their posts next year, an ironic stability following an election that seemed to show a demand by voters for change.

McConnell and Schumer faced no opposition at separate closed-door meetings. Later Wednesday, Schumer visited McConnell in his office, telling a reporter afterward: "First meeting. Working out things."

Republicans will control the White House, House and Senate but their potential Achilles' heel is the Senate, which they will dominate 52-48. Assuming Republicans don't eliminate the rule allowing filibusters, Schumer should be able to keep the GOP from the 60 votes they'd need on some issues to break the procedural delays, potential leverage for bargains.

"Where we can work together we will," Schumer told reporters about Trump, with whom he shares an affection for TV soundbites and sharp elbows. But Schumer said he's also told the president-elect, "On issues where we disagree, you can expect a strong and tough fight."