Clinton draws curtain on White House run

NEW YORK--It was meant to be a day of celebration. Instead, Hillary Clinton brought down the curtain on her historic run for the White House — the likely coda to a decades-long career in the public eye.

The former first lady, senator and secretary of state had hoped Tuesday would catapult her to the Oval Office, capping a lifetime of public service. Instead, Republican rival Donald Trump pulled off a political upset for the ages.

The 69-year-old Clinton — so close to breaking through the glass ceiling and becoming America's first woman president — ended up skipping her own Election Night party at the cavernous Javits Center in New York.

But on Wednesday, it was time to face the music.

Elegant in a dark pantsuit — what else — with a purple blouse and lapels, in perhaps an unspoken nod to the need to unite the blue of the Democratic Party and the red of the Republicans, Clinton faced her tearful supporters.

At times steely and at other times emotional, Clinton vowed to work with President-elect Donald Trump and urged fellow Democrats to allow him the chance to lead the deeply divided country.

"Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country," the defeated candidate said at a Manhattan hotel, in her first public remarks since the Republican's shock victory.

"I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans."

"We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought," she said. "We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead."

