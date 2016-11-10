US envoy in China says ties unaffected

U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus says "the world's most important relationship" between Beijing and Washington will remain stable regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

Asked by a Chinese reporter about Trump's proposal for a 45 percent tariff on Chinese goods imported in the U.S., Baucus says that "people say a lot of things in the heat of a campaign that are not quite as feasible as they think when they're elected."

Trump has also pledged to withdraw U.S. support for the Paris climate change agreement that was reached largely through hard negotiating with China.

Baucus says he doesn't believe the two countries would stop collaborating on issues already agreed to, including climate change, containing North Korea's nuclear ambitions and reaching a political settlement in Afghanistan.

In his words, "The issues are the same, the good faith is the same."

Chinese state media and government-backed commentators had signaled Beijing's preference for a Trump win. Like Russia, China is seen as favoring Trump because he appears less willing to confront China's newly robust foreign policy, particularly in the South China Sea.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency says the campaign has highlighted that, in its words, "the majority of Americans are rebelling against the U.S.' political class and financial elites."