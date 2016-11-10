Donald Trump wins White House

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump has stunned America and the world, riding a wave of populist resentment to defeat Hillary Clinton in the race to become the 45th president of the United States.

The Republican mogul defeated his Democratic rival, plunging global markets into turmoil and casting the long-standing global political order, which hinges on Washington's leadership, into doubt.

"Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division," Trump told a cheering crowd of jubilant supporters in the early hours of Wednesday in New York, pledging to work with Democrats in office.

"I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans," he declared, in a conciliatory address in which he paid tribute to his defeated opponent and thanked his staff.

"Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time, and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country," he said of Clinton, whose hopes of becoming America's first woman president were brutally dashed.

During a bitter two-year campaign that tugged at America's democratic fabric, the 70-year-old bombastic tycoon pledged to deport illegal immigrants, ban Muslims from the country and tear up free trade deals.

There was no disguising the concern of Washington's European partners that Trump's victory might destroy the Western alliance they still regard as a touchstone for stability and the rule of law.

Nervous Allies

Russia's autocratic leader Vladimir Putin offered warm congratulations and seized on the opportunity to urge Trump to help him get "U.S.-Russia relations out of their critical condition."

But EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker invited him to an EU-U.S. summit at his "earliest convenience" to seek reassurances about trans-Atlantic ties.

And NATO head Jens Stoltenberg warned Trump, who spoke during the campaign of making U.S. allies take a bigger share of the Western security burden, that "U.S. leadership is more important than ever."

Trump openly courted Putin during the race, called U.S. support for NATO allies in Europe into question and suggested that South Korea and Japan should develop their own nuclear weapons.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacted to Trump's election by insisting that his country and the United States are "unshakeable allies."

One ally took heart from Trump's win. Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett said it guaranteed that his state would never have to accept the idea of an independent Palestine.

And some of the most enthusiastic support for Trump came from far-right and nationalist politicians in Europe such as French opposition figure Marine Le Pen, Matteo Salvini of Italy's Northern League and far-right British euroskeptic Nigel Farage.