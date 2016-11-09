News
Donald Trump wins US presidency in stunning upset

AFP
November 9, 2016, 3:52 pm TWN
New York -- Donald Trump stunned America and the world Wednesday, riding a wave of populist resentment to defeat Hillary Clinton in the race to become the 45th president of the United States.

The Republican mogul defeated his Democratic rival, plunging global markets into turmoil and casting the long-standing global political order, which hinges on Washington's leadership, into doubt.

Trump was soon to address his jubilant supporters at a victory party in Manhattan, his hometown.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hold up signs during Trump's election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, in New York. (AP)

Enlarge Photo
