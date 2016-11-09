News
Taiwan shares tumble on good results for Trump

CNA
November 9, 2016, 12:31 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's stock market was down more than 2 percent after two hours of trading Wednesday morning as Republican Party candidate Donald Trump was performing better than expected in early vote counts in the United States presidential election.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange's weighted index opened 35 points higher but quickly tumbled and was down 203.09 points, or 2.20 percent, at 9014.34 as of 11:19 a.m. on concerns that Trump could be president, a scenario that has unsettled global markets.

Large-cap stocks in the technology and old economy sectors were both down significantly, with the electronics sub-index down 2.34 percent.

As of 11:25 p.m., the New York Times had Trump with an 82 percent chance of winning the presidency. Dow Jones futures were down 621 points, signaling further market panic.

