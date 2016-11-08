Clinton cleared by FBI — but is it too late?

White House rivals Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were due to duel Monday for a handful of must-win states in an end-game election frenzy capping a historically divisive campaign.

With less than 48 hours until voting day, it was unclear whether the Democrat could convert into electoral gain the announcement Sunday that the FBI had cleared her again of wrongdoing over her email use.

Clinton's popularity had dipped after FBI Director James Comey dropped a campaign bombshell eight days earlier with a reopened inquiry into whether she exposed U.S. secrets by using a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

Opinion polls had tightened as Trump began to recover ground lost while battling accusations of sexual assault, and the race looked headed for a photo finish.

FBI Call Gives Stocks Boost

U.S. stocks jumped 1.3 percent in opening trading Monday, joining a global rally after the FBI's announced that it had cleared Clinton.

The early gains snapped a nine-day losing streak for the S&P 500 as controversial Republican candidate Donald Trump has gained ground on Clinton, the preferred choice of markets. About two minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 was up 1.3 percent to 2,111.82 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up the same amount to 18,126.16.

Meanwhile, Clinton's billionaire Republican contender, who has whipped up a populist grassroots movement among largely white male voters, landed in Sarasota, Florida early Monday and was met by an enthusiastic crowd.

After a stop there, the 70-year-old is due to fly to rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, before ending with a late event in Michigan.

Clinton, 69, had events planned through midnight Monday, with stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina. The rallies will include appearances by a star-studded roster of supporters headlined by President Barack Obama and rock star Bruce Springsteen.

Clinton's Sunday rallies had a note of optimism mixed with warnings of the threat posed by Trump.