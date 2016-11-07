Trump rushed off stage in false gun scare

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton packed their schedules with last minute campaign events Sunday, two days out from an election that has gripped the world.

Clinton is banking on star power to lock in her narrow poll lead, hosting back-to-back weekend pop concerts with Beyonce and Katy Perry and booking a date with President Barack Obama.

For his part Trump has embarked on a cross-country odyssey through Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina and New Hampshire.

The latest major survey, an ABC/Washington Post tracker released early Sunday, gave Clinton a 5 percentage point 48-43 lead. Polling averages however are closer.

The final 48-hour programs of both campaigns suggest that the race is closer than either side admits.

In the latest sign of the mounting tension and ugly mood, Trump was briefly hustled off stage in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday in a false gun scare.

Trump swiftly resumed his speech after a suspect, who was wrestled to the floor during the incident, was briefly detained then released. The 70-year-old real estate tycoon reappeared to cheers just minutes after being led away by Secret Service agents who shielded his body with their own.

Trump was unruffled, although his son retweeted a message implying it was an "assassination attempt." The Secret Service said that agents found no weapon.

The unrest broke out when a protester trying to hold up a "Republicans against Trump" sign was wrestled to the ground and attacked by Trump supporters. The man, who said he was a Republican, was briefly detained then released.

Clinton's camp mocked the 70-year-old tycoon's scattershot approach to the electoral map as a sign of panic.

But the 69-year-old former secretary of state herself added an extra planned stopover in Michigan, a state that fellow Democrat Obama won easily in 2012.

At his campaign stops the billionaire Republican remained triumphalist.

"In three days we are going to win the great state of Colorado and we are going to win back the White House," Trump promised late Saturday in Denver, Colorado.

Trump hit his key themes: promises to tear up free trade agreements, expel undocumented migrants, rebuild an allegedly depleted U.S. military and purge Washington of corruption.