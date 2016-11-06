Clinton, clinging to slim lead, touts optimism against Trump's grim warnings

CLEVELAND -- Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump brandished starkly different visions of America as they headed into a fierce final weekend of campaigning Saturday, one celebrating hope as the other bashed corruption.

Trump doubled down on his attacks on Clinton as a product of a venal and incompetent establishment, while Clinton headlined an optimistic concert spectacular featuring superstar singer Beyonce.

Forecasts based on polling averages still give the 69-year-old Democrat an edge over the 70-year-old Republican property mogul ahead of Tuesday's vote.

But Trump has been buoyed by signs that he is closing the gap in the key swing states that will decide who secures an electoral college win.

So both headed Friday to the U.S. rustbelt, where blue-collar voters that were once reliable Democrats may be tempted by Trump's protectionist promise to repatriate jobs from Mexico and China.

Clinton's campaign brought her to Cleveland, Ohio, a state that fellow Democrat President Barack Obama won in 2012 but where she now trails Trump in opinion polls by around 5 percentage points.

She was introduced with a show-stopping set by rapper Jay-Z and his even more famous wife Beyonce, who sang songs of emancipation and empowerment wearing a version of Clinton's trademark pantsuit.

'Dark vision'

Clinton earlier visited Detroit, Michigan, where supporters booed her populist rival when she attacked Trump's affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a "dark vision" of an America mired in poverty and failure.

"When I hear my opponent talking about America I don't recognize it," she declared, touting her own "confident, optimistic, inclusive" agenda.

The crowd laughed when she mocked the New York billionaire — who avoided the Vietnam War draft — for wearing a camouflage baseball cap.

Trump has run one of the most aggressive and populist campaigns in history, browbeating his Republican primary rivals into submission before launching into Clinton, "such a nasty woman."

Trump was in Hershey, Pennsylvania hoping to use his popularity with the white, male working class to shatter the "firewall" pollsters once thought Clinton enjoyed in Democrat-leaning states.

"I want the entire corrupt Washington establishment to hear the words we're about to say. When we win on Nov. 8 we're going to 'drain the swamp,'" he said, as the 13,000-strong crowd took up the chant.

He predicted that Clinton will face prosecution after an FBI inquiry into her inappropriate use of private email when she was secretary of state, and vowed to tear up current U.S. free trade deals.

"We're gonna win Pennsylvania big," he said. "And by the way, I didn't have to bring J-Lo or Jay-Z. I'm here all by myself," he added, mocking in advance Hillary's celebrity event.

"Hillary is about as corrupt as they come," declared 27-year-old welder Logan Sechrist, who came to Hershey from Lebanon, Pennsylvania with his pregnant wife to hear Trump's plan for jobs.

"I think honestly we need somebody who's a businessman and not a politician," Sechrist said. "The country's falling apart. We're ready for something different."