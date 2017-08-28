|
International Edition
Tuesday
August 29, 2017
|
|
About Us
E-Newsletter
Advertise
Contact Us
|
13 reported dead in suicide bombing in southern Afghanistan
|
dpa Monday, August 28, 2017, 4:03 pm TWN
|
Thirteen people died in a suicide bomb attack in southern Helmand province on Sunday, local media reported.
The blast went off near a military vehicle in Nawa district, Tolo TV reported, quoting the provincial governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak.
Civilians were among the dead, and 19 other people were injured, he said.
Earlier in the week, a suicide car bombing in Helmand killed seven people.
At least 80 per cent of the province is controlled by the Taliban. The militants have increased their attacks on security force bases and checkposts across the province.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump blamed for surging crackdown on Vietnamese dissidents
2
A rare natural spectacle: A total eclipse of the sun
3
Excitement building in the US over coast-to-coast solar eclipse
4
Bannon says Trump administration rivals are 'wetting themselves'
5
UN seeks funds as South Sudanese refugees in Uganda surpass 1 million
6
Spanish police have killed five suspects in a second terrorist attack
7
Princes William and Harry 'glad' to walk behind their mother's coffin
8
Trump revived an old 'pigs blood' myth in response to the Barcelona attack
9
Trump takes to Twitter to criticize China over North Korea
10
Afghan security forces recapture city from Taliban