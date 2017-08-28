News Videos
Latest News
News
World
Business
Life
Learn English
App
International Edition

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
E-Newsletter
Advertise
Contact Us

13 reported dead in suicide bombing in southern Afghanistan
dpa  Monday, August 28, 2017, 4:03 pm TWN
Thirteen people died in a suicide bomb attack in southern Helmand province on Sunday, local media reported.

The blast went off near a military vehicle in Nawa district, Tolo TV reported, quoting the provincial governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak.

Civilians were among the dead, and 19 other people were injured, he said.

Earlier in the week, a suicide car bombing in Helmand killed seven people.

At least 80 per cent of the province is controlled by the Taliban. The militants have increased their attacks on security force bases and checkposts across the province.

MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Contact Us
Home  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |  
Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary Travel  |   Movies  |   Guide Post  |   Terms of Use  |  
  chinapost search