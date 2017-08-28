13 reported dead in suicide bombing in southern Afghanistan

Thirteen people died in a suicide bomb attack in southern Helmand province on Sunday, local media reported.

The blast went off near a military vehicle in Nawa district, Tolo TV reported, quoting the provincial governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak.

Civilians were among the dead, and 19 other people were injured, he said.

Earlier in the week, a suicide car bombing in Helmand killed seven people.

At least 80 per cent of the province is controlled by the Taliban. The militants have increased their attacks on security force bases and checkposts across the province.