Over 800 health workers killed in Syria: report

PARIS -- More than 800 health workers have died in "acts of war crimes" in Syria since 2011, in hospital bombings, shootings, torture and executions perpetrated mainly by government-backed forces, researchers said Wednesday.

The Syrian government and its ally, Russia, have turned the violent withholding of healthcare into a weapon of war, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal.

This "weaponization" of health care, it said, "has translated into hundreds of health workers killed, hundreds more incarcerated or tortured and hundreds of health facilities deliberately and systematically attacked."

In the crosshairs, an estimated 15,000 doctors — about half the pre-war number — fled the country, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians without access to basic care.

"The international community has left these violations of international humanitarian and human rights law largely unanswered," the authors of the report said.

It was compiled by experts from universities in Beirut, Britain and the United States, as well as the Syrian American Medical Society and Multi-Aid Programs, an NGO.

The data they gathered showed that 782 health workers were killed from March 2011 to September last year.

Of the total, 247 (32 percent) were doctors, 176 (23 percent) nurses and 146 (19 percent) medics, according to Physicians for Human Rights, a nonprofit group.

The rest included pharmacists, medical students, ambulance workers and veterinarians who were added to the list because they were killed while treating people.

Shelling and bombing of hospitals and clinics accounted for 426 (55 percent) of deaths, the report said.

'Decimated' Region

Shootings of medical professionals followed with 180 deaths (23 percent), torture with 101 (13 percent) and executions with 61 (eight percent).

Since September 2016, at least 32 more lost their lives, "which brings the total number of health workers killed in acts of war crimes over the six years of the conflict to 814," the study said.

This was probably a gross underestimate, it added.

The war in Syria has killed at least 320,000 people and displaced millions in six years.

The evidence suggested that the Syrian government targeted medics as a strategy, and to an extent never before seen in war, the researchers said.

The majority of the attacks on health facilities, 94 percent, were the work of "the Syrian government and its allies, including Russia."