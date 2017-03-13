|
Jordanian who killed 7 Israeli kids released
|
AP March 13, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
AMMAN, Jordan -- A Jordanian soldier who killed seven Israeli schoolgirls in a 1997 shooting rampage was released Sunday, after serving 20 years in prison.
Ahmed Daqamseh had opened fire on the eighth graders while they were on a class trip to the scenic "Island of Peace" border post, also wounding seven girls. A Jordanian court later deemed Daqamseh mentally unstable and sentenced him to life in prison, rather than imposing the death penalty.
Daqamseh arrived before dawn Sunday in his home village of Ibdir in northern Jordan. Amateur video posted online showed him being surrounded by singing and dancing men, some kissing him on the cheek.
Jordan had announced several days ago that Daqamseh would be released this week, after completing his term. In Jordan, life terms are not open-ended, and prisoners can be released after 20 years.
There was no immediate Israeli government reaction Sunday.
Yisrael Fatihi, whose daughter Sivan had been killed in the attack, told Israel Radio on Sunday that he had been informed by the Israeli embassy in Jordan last week that Daqamseh's release was imminent.
"It is unfortunate, but this is the situation," Fatihi said.
After the shooting, Jordan's King Hussein — the late father of the current king, Abdullah II — had rushed to Israel and paid condolence visits to the girls' families, a gesture that touched many Israelis at the time.
Fatihi recalled Hussein's condolence visit, saying he and his family had been sitting on the floor in mourning at the time and that the monarch knelt down next to them. "We told him we really appreciated his visit," Fatihi said.
