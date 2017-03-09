Iraqi forces clear bombs, hunt for Islamist fighters

NEAR MOSUL, Iraq -- Iraqi forces in west Mosul worked to clear bombs and searched for jihadist fighters in recaptured areas on Wednesday to set the stage for renewed offensive operations, officers said.

Iraqi security forces launched a major operation to retake west Mosul — the Islamic State group's last major urban bastion in the country — on Feb. 19, but several days of bad weather slowed their pace until a renewed push began on Sunday.

Since then, they have retaken a series of neighborhoods as well as the Nineveh provincial government headquarters and the Mosul museum, where IS militants infamously filmed themselves destroying priceless artefacts.

"The focus is on clearing the areas that were liberated (on Tuesday) and defusing (bomb) rigged houses," Lt. Col. Abdulamir al-Mohammedawi of the elite Rapid Response Division told AFP.

"The liberation of the city center is a first and very important step for beginning the liberation of the old city," Mohammedawi said, referring to an area near the old city that Iraqi forces have recaptured in recent days.

The battle for the old city still lies ahead, and may see some of the toughest fighting of the operation to retake west Mosul.

"The old city is a very difficult area," of narrow streets and closely spaced houses, he said.

"Berms and barriers were set up to protect (the) forces and they began search operations in Al-Dawasa and Al-Danadan and Al-Agaidat areas to find (IS) remnants to prepare for the completion of offensive operations," Lieutenant General Raed Shakir Jawdat, the federal police commander, said in a statement.

Jawdat was referring to areas retaken by Rapid Response and federal police forces.

IS overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led air strikes and other support have since retaken much of the territory they lost.

Iraqi forces launched the massive operation to retake Mosul on Oct. 17, first recapturing its eastern side before setting their sights on its smaller but more densely populated west.