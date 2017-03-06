Tens of thousands flee clashes in Syria

MANBIJ, Syria -- Tens of thousands of Syrian civilians have fled ferocious fighting between Russian-backed regime forces and Islamic State group jihadists over the past week in the country's ravaged north.

Supported by Russian air power and artillery, Syrian government forces have waged a fierce offensive against IS, seizing around 90 villages since mid-January.

They took 15 on Saturday alone, a military source told state news agency SANA, "expanding our control in northeast parts of Aleppo province."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the advance took government forces to around 14 kilometers from IS-held Khafsah, the main station pumping water into Aleppo.

Residents of Syria's second city have been without mains water for 47 days after the jihadists cut the supply.

The fighting over the past week has sparked an exodus of "more than 30,000 civilians, most of them women and children," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said Saturday.

Most of the displaced went to areas around Manbij, held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters also fighting IS.

An AFP correspondent in Manbij saw dozens of families speeding towards the relative safety of the town on motorcycles and in small buses and cars.

Many looked exhausted as they lined up at a checkpoint manned by the Manbij Military Council, the SDF unit that controls the town, to be searched and get permission to enter.

'Difficult circumstances'

Ibrahim al-Quftan, co-chair of Manbij's civil administration, told AFP that as many as 40,000 displaced had arrived in recent days.

"The numbers of displaced people here are still rising because of the clashes between the Syrian regime and Daesh (IS)," Quftan said.

"These people are suffering very difficult circumstances."

Manbij already hosts "tens of thousands of displaced people that fled previous clashes in the area," Abdel Rahman said.