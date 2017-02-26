|
Anger burns over expropriation
AFP February 26, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
A Palestinian protester carries a burning car tire during clashes with Israeli security forces following a weekly demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Feb. 24. Elsewhere in the region, Palestinian authorities say three workers have died after inhaling toxic gas in a smuggling tunnel beneath Gaza's border with Egypt. The Interior Ministry says the three were working to repair the tunnel a day after the Egyptian military blew it up. The bodies were recovered Saturday and sent to a hospital in the town of Rafah. Egypt has recently resumed cracking down on the few remaining tunnels from Gaza after an increase in smuggling.
