Video raises concerns of IS damage to historic ruins

MOSCOW -- Russia on Monday released footage from one of its drones in Syria, revealing for the first time the latest destruction to the ruins of historic Palmyra since it was recaptured by Islamic State militants, as Syrian government forces pushed ahead on the ground in a new offensive to take the city back.

Syrian troops have advanced close to within 20 kilometers of the UNESCO heritage site for which Palmyra is famous and which has already suffered massive destruction at the hands of the Islamic State group.

The drone footage, released in Moscow, showed IS militants have badly damaged the facade of the Roman-era theater and the Tetrapylon — a set of four monuments with four columns each at the center of the colonnaded road leading to the theater.

The video appears to show that only two of the 16 columns remain standing.

The footage also recorded sustained truck movements around the archaeological site, suggesting the militants could be preparing for further demolitions by bringing in explosives, warned Russia's defense ministry. It said Russian warplanes last week carried out more than 90 sorties to provide air cover for the offensive.

IS has destroyed ancient sites across its self-styled Islamic caliphate in territories it controls in Syria and Iraq, perceiving them as monuments to idolatry.

Palmyra, which once linked Persia, India and China with the Roman Empire and the Mediterranean, first fell to IS militants in May 2015, when they held it for 10 months.

During that time, the extremists destroyed ancient temples and eventually emptied the town of most of its residents, causing an international outcry.

The extremists were eventually driven out by Russian and Syrian government forces, but they seized the town again in December.

The Russian ministry said that some 200 IS fighters have been killed in the new government offensive to retake Palmyra and that Syrian forces destroyed 180 "infrastructure objects" and 15 ammunition depots.