Demolitions spark violence in Israeli Arab village

UMM AL-HEIRAN, Israel -- Demolitions in an Israeli Arab village activists say has been targeted by racist policies sparked violence on Wednesday, with a policeman killed and the man accused of attacking him shot dead.

A prominent Israeli Arab lawmaker was also wounded in the confrontation in Umm al-Heiran in southern Israel, where activists have long sought to draw attention to what they call the unjust practice of demolishing Arab homes.

Police said the man killed, a local resident, was active in the Israeli Islamic Movement and may have been influenced by the Islamic State organization — a claim residents strongly denied, calling him a respected teacher.

"A vehicle driven by a terrorist from the Islamic Movement intended to strike a number officers and carry out an attack," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement.

"The officers responded and the terrorist was neutralized."

Later statements confirmed that the alleged attacker was dead and that a 34-year-old policeman, Erez Levi, was also killed.

Village activist Raed Abu al-Qiyan named the driver as Yacoub Abu al-Qiyan, a member of his Bedouin clan.

Residents said he was 47, the father of around a dozen children and owned one of five buildings being demolished on Wednesday.

"The Israeli narrative is a lie. He was a revered school teacher," he told AFP. "He has no relations with the Islamic Movement.

"He was in his car and they shot at him from everywhere."

Injured lawmaker Ayman Odeh heads the Joint List, a coalition of mainly Arab parties and the third-largest bloc in parliament.

One of his aides said he was wounded by police, with photographs that spread online showing him with a bloodied head.